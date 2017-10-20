FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa expects to renew Total's offshore exploration right
October 20, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 5 days ago

South Africa expects to renew Total's offshore exploration right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa is expected to renew Total’s offshore exploration rights next year, the chief executive of the state petroleum agency said on Friday.

Workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

“It is expected to be granted in the second quarter of 2018,” Lindiwe Mekwe, acting CEO of the Petroleum Agency of SA, told Reuters.

France’s Total stopped drilling off South Africa’s southern coast in 2014 after experiencing mechanical problems with its rig in rough sea conditions.

It operates Block 11B/12B, where it holds a 50 percent stake with CNR International, a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely

