South Africa's Finance Minister says difficult to predict rating agencies' reaction to budget

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Thursday it was difficult to predict how rating agencies would react to his maiden medium-term budget, which flagged weaker growth expectations and rising government debt.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba speaks to members of the media after delivering his medium term budget speech in Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

After Gigaba outlined government spending plans for the next three years on Wednesday, the rand ZAR=D3 fell to its lowest in 10 months against the dollar and bonds weakened.

“It’s difficult for me to predict how the ratings agencies are going to react,” Gigaba told a breakfast briefing. “We were announcing the bad news, we were opening up the books before the nation and say we have got a difficult story to tell.”

Gigaba raised the Treasury estimate for this year’s budget deficit to 4.3 percent of gross domestic product from 3.1 percent in April, citing sluggish growth, shortfalls in revenue and costly bailouts to struggling state-owned companies.

The worsening financial health of Africa’s most industrialised economy has raised the risk sovereign credit-ratings downgrades but economists expect rating agencies to wait for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) conference in December to elect a new party leader before they make move.

Whoever the ANC picks is likely to take over from President Jacob Zuma as South Africa’s leader in 2019 when a national election is held.

“The budget is credit-rating negative, with the probability of a downgrade to sub-investment grade before year end being higher than before. But we think that rating agencies will wait for the ANC National Conference in December before they move,” RMB Global Markets said in a note.

Fitch and S&P Global Ratings rate South African foreign-currency debt in sub-investment, or “junk”, territory. But only Fitch has the country’s local-currency debt in junk.

Moody’s rates both the foreign and local currency debt a notch above speculative grade.

S&P and Moody’s are scheduled to review South Africa in November. Fitch has not published its review calendar for South Africa.