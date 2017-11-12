FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma says has no plans to announce free education programme
#World News
November 12, 2017 / 12:21 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

South Africa's Zuma says has no plans to announce free education programme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has no plans to announce a programme for free higher education until he reviews the report of a commission studying the feasibility of such a programme, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - President Jacob Zuma gestures as he addresses parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, November 2, 2017. Picture taken November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

The rand slipped to a one-year low on Friday amid reports Zuma was preparing to introduce free higher education, which would put added pressure on public finances.

Zuma’s office rejected a report by the newspaper Sunday Times that he had planned to announce the 40 billion-rand (2.12 billion pounds) education plan during his State of the Nation Address last February.

“The President waited for the Commission to conclude its business,” the presidency said in a statement. “At no stage did he plan to make any announcements that would undermine the work of the Commission.”

The Mail & Guardian newspaper said on Friday the government was considering a range of budget cuts to pay for free tertiary education. Those cuts might include social grants for the most vulnerable and the budgets for housing, infrastructure and the armed forces, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
