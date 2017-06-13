FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
South Africa's Gigaba says Gupta family were granted citizenship lawfully
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's Gigaba says Gupta family were granted citizenship lawfully

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa, April 4, 2017.James Oatway/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday denied unlawfully granting citizenship to five members of the wealthy Gupta family, who are friends of President Jacob Zuma, during his time as minister of home affairs.

New allegations of inappropriate collusion between state-owned companies and business interests close to Zuma in recent weeks have put pressure on the scandal-plagued leader and ministers close to him.

Gigaba, appointed to head the Treasury in late March, has come under fire after Julius Malema, leader of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, on Monday tweeted pictures of government documents showing Gigaba had fast-tracked the naturalisation process for Gupta family members.

In a statement, Gigaba confirmed the authenticity of the documents but denied that they showed he had acted unlawfully.

"I have requested the Department of Home Affairs to provide chronological details of how all applications by the Gupta family have been handled by the Department of Home Affairs from the beginning. We have no doubt that the whole process has been handled by the book in terms of our laws," said Gigaba.

He said it was within his powers to shorten the process of acquiring citizenship for the Gupta family members and that similar courtesies had been extended to prominent businessmen, including executives of multi-nationals, and sports people.

The EFF last week filed a criminal complaint against Gigaba over what it says is evidence of corruption in a lucrative government tenders. Gigaba and the Gupta family have denied doing any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.