South Africa's Ramaphosa says party's 'Top Six' combines different views

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - New ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the “Top Six” of South Africa’s ruling party comprised politicians from different sides of its ideological divides and he expected the party to emerge from this week’s leadership conference stronger.

Newly elected president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa (L) poses for a picture with outgoing leader of ANC Jacob Zuma (R) and Pule Mabe during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Analysts have warned that the party’s top decision-making group could fail to agree on policy, with three politicians apiece drawn from the Ramaphosa camp and that of his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“The leadership that has been chosen is a unity leadership,” Ramaphosa told reporters at the conference. “It’s a leadership that combines different views and approaches that were prevalent in the conference prior to the election.”