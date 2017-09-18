FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African opposition to lay criminal complaint against McKinsey
September 18, 2017 / 3:03 PM / in a month

South African opposition to lay criminal complaint against McKinsey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance will lay a criminal complaint against McKinsey for “fraud, racketeering and collusion” over work the global consultancy did with businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma, it said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that McKinsey ignored suspicions raised over several years by local senior staff that companies it worked with were set up to steer state contracts.

The deal relates to work McKinsey carried out for South African state power company Eskom alongside Trillian, a firm controlled by the Gupta family.

“The allegations that McKinsey ignored warnings from senior South African staff, as far back as the beginning of 2013, of possible dodgy deals with Trillian, Eskom and other Gupta-linked companies must be fully investigated,” the DA said.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley

