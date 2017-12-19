Pistorius appeals sentence to constitutional court - court documents

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius has filed an application to the Constitutional Court seeking to overturn a higher prison sentence handed down by the appeals court last month, court documents showed on Tuesday.

Pistorius will appeal to the country’s highest court against the increased sentence of 13 years and five months, a murder term that the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled from an original six years for shooting dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.