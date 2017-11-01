Factbox - How South Africa's ANC will pick Zuma's successor

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) will elect a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma at a conference in December. The winner will be favourite to become South African president after a 2019 election.

The frontrunners are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union and Zuma’s ex-wife. Other candidates include ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Below are the main stages of the process by which the ANC will choose its new leader.