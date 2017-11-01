FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - How South Africa's ANC will pick Zuma's successor
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in a day

Factbox - How South Africa's ANC will pick Zuma's successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) will elect a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma at a conference in December. The winner will be favourite to become South African president after a 2019 election.

The frontrunners are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union and Zuma’s ex-wife. Other candidates include ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Below are the main stages of the process by which the ANC will choose its new leader.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
