February 5, 2018 / 7:15 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

South Africa's ANC says to hold meeting of key decision-making body on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Monday it would convene a special meeting of its National Executive Committee, a key decision-making body which has the power to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

Asked if the meeting by senior party officials held on Monday had discussed the removal of Zuma, ANC spokeswoman Khusela Diko said: “There is no item on an ANC agenda which says the recall (removal) of President Zuma.”

Zuma, in power since 2009, is under pressure from some members within his party to step down.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and James Macharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

