2 months ago
South Africa's deputy finance minister dismisses report of graft
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's deputy finance minister dismisses report of graft

South Africa's new deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi speaks during the swearing in of cabinet ministers following a reshuffle that replaced Pravin Gordhan as finance minister with Gigaba along with various other ministers and their deputies in Pretoria, South Africa, March 31,2017.Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said on Tuesday he was dismayed by a media report alleging he improperly benefited from tenders during his time as chairman of the state-owned rail services company.

Allegations of government corruption have escalated this week after local media began reporting on more than 100,000 leaked emails they say show inappropriate interference in the issuing of lucrative tenders.

"The Deputy Minister would like to once again reiterate and place it on the record that he has never used his position ... to influence procurement decisions in favour of any company associated with him or his family," Buthelezi's office said in a statement.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

