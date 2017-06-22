FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
South Africa's top court says Zuma no confidence vote can be secret
June 22, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's top court says Zuma no confidence vote can be secret

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses an anti-crime meeting in Elsie's River, Cape Town, South Africa May 30, 2017. Picture taken May 30, 2017.Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's top court ruled on Thursday that the Speaker of Parliament can decide to hold a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma by secret ballot, which the opposition hope could help to depose him.

Speaker Baleka Mbete, a top ANC official, had said parliament rules did not allow for a secret ballot, but Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng set aside her decision, saying she had "the necessary latitude" to call for such a vote.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

