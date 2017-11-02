South African opposition walks out of parliament during Zuma questions

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s main opposition party walked out of parliament on Thursday, saying President Jacob Zuma was refusing to answer questions on how much the state had spent on legal fees fighting corruption allegations against him.

The walkout was led by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane who asked how much had been spent since 1 May 2009 to defend 783 corruption charges against Zuma that were dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority.

The charges were reinstated by the High Court last year. Zuma lost an appeal to have the charges dropped and is still trying to prevent the NPA from filing the charges.