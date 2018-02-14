South Africa Hawks police unit seal off road around Gupta home

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African elite police unit Hawks sealed off roads around the home of businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma, a Reuters witness said.

The Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi was not immediately available for comment, but the state broadcaster quoted him as saying the police were there as part of a raid.

The Guptas are accused by the anti-graft watchdog of using the friendship with Zuma to amass wealth. Both deny any wrong doing. Zuma was asked by the ruling African National Congress to step down as head of state this week.