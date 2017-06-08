South African cabinet says concerned by corruption allegations

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African cabinet ministers are seriously concerned about leaked emails purported to show government officials were unduly influenced by business interests, Communications Minister Ayanda Dloldo said on Thursday.

Last week South African media began reporting on more than 100,000 leaked documents and emails that they say show improper dealings in lucrative government contracts by business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

"All who are affected by the emails are urged to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies," Dloldo said.