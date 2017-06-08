FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African cabinet says concerned by corruption allegations
June 8, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 2 months ago

South African cabinet says concerned by corruption allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African cabinet ministers are seriously concerned about leaked emails purported to show government officials were unduly influenced by business interests, Communications Minister Ayanda Dloldo said on Thursday.

Last week South African media began reporting on more than 100,000 leaked documents and emails that they say show improper dealings in lucrative government contracts by business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

"All who are affected by the emails are urged to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies," Dloldo said.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Stoddard

