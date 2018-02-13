FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated a day ago

Zuma will respond to ANC exit order on Wednesday - top party official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Secretary-General of South Africa’s ANC said President Jacob Zuma had not threatened to challenge his removal by the party in court, as speculated by local media, and would respond by Wednesday on the decision to “recall” him.

“President Jacob Zuma has behaved like a leader of the ANC. He has never threatened us with any court action, not at all,” Ace Magashule told state broadcaster SABC on Tuesday. “He did in fact confirm that he would respond by tomorrow.”

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

