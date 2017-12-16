South African ANC officials discuss issue of delegates barred from leadership conference - source

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Senior members of South Africa’s African National Congress met on Saturday to discuss court orders that barred some delegates from attending the ANC leadership conference this weekend, a senior party source said.

Delegates chant slogans as they arrive for the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Courts ruled that senior officials in two provinces seen as backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party leader had been illegally elected and therefore could not attend, sparking a rally in the rand with investors betting that this favoured her rival, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A party source said members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC, which includes President Jacob Zuma, met before the conference began to discuss the court order.