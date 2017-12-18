South Africa's ANC says electoral commission to join plenary at 1500 GMT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling ANC said on Monday party chairwoman Baleka Mbete had told delegates election officials would join them in the main conference area at 5pm local time (1500 GMT).

FILE PHOTO - Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete looks on during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

It was unclear from the ANC Tweet whether they would announce the results of a leadership vote.

The election officials began counting ballots earlier to determine whether Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would lead the party after elections overnight.