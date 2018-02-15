FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:19 AM / a day ago

South African parliament to elect new president on Thursday - ANC chief whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament will elect Cyril Ramaphosa as new president at 2pm local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday and have him take the oath of office, the ruling African National Congress chief whip said.

“The office of the chief justice has made itself available today to officiate in the business of electing a new president,” the ANC chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, told a parliamentary committee meeting.

At the same meeting, the speaker of parliament said a letter of resignation from President Jacob Zuma, who stepped down late on Wednesday rather than face a no-confidence vote from his own party, was “still on its way”.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Adrian Croft

