South Africa's parliament prepares to vote in Zuma no-confidence motion

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African lawmakers concluded nearly two-hours of debate in parliament over a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday and took a short break to prepare the chamber with material to conduct a secret ballot.

The speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, said 201 votes out of the 400-member parliament would be required for the motion to succeed. Zuma, who has held power since 2009, would have to relinquish office if he loses the vote.