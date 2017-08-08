FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's parliament prepares to vote in Zuma no-confidence motion
August 8, 2017

South Africa's parliament prepares to vote in Zuma no-confidence motion

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African lawmakers concluded nearly two-hours of debate in parliament over a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday and took a short break to prepare the chamber with material to conduct a secret ballot.

The speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, said 201 votes out of the 400-member parliament would be required for the motion to succeed. Zuma, who has held power since 2009, would have to relinquish office if he loses the vote.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Writing by James Macharia, Editing by Angus MacSwan

