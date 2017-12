JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Voting for the new leader of South Africa’s ruling ANC ended on Monday about ten hours after delegates began casting ballots for either Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a senior party source told Reuters.

“Voting for top 6 is done,” said the source, referring to the position of president of the African National Congress and the party’s five other senior posts.