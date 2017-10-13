South Africa's Zuma "disappointed" by court ruling over corruption charges

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was “disappointed” by a Supreme Court of Appeal decision to uphold a High Court ruling to reinstate hundreds of corruption charges filed against him before he became president.

South African president Jacob Zuma gestures as he hosts his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Robert Mugabe during the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in Pretoria, South Africa October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

In a statement from his office, Zuma said he now expects the National Prosecuting Authority to consider representations on the case before making decision to prosecute him. The statement did not spell out the representations.