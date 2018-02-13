South Africa's Zuma resignation reports 'fake news' - spokesman

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga dismissed reports on Monday that President Jacob Zuma had agreed to resign as “fake news”, as the ruling party held talks to decide the leader’s fate.

Zuma, who has been mired in corruption scandals, is facing mounting pressure to resign, with expectations high that a decision on his future would be reached today. The rand lost some of its gains on Ngqulunga’s comments.