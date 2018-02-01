FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated a day ago

South Africa's Zuma to meet ANC top six 'over his future' - state broadcaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma will meet the top six officials of the ruling African National Congress over his future, the state broadcaster said on its Twitter feed, without providing details.

“Pres Zuma to meet ANC top Six over his future”, the South African Broadcasting Corporation posted on its official Twitter feed.

The scandal-plagued Zuma has been facing calls from within the ruling party and the opposition for him to step down since deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded him as leader of the party last month.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

