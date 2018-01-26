FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 1:23 PM / 3 days ago

South Africa's drought-striken southwest to continue experiencing higher temperatures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s drought-stricken southwest, where the city of Cape Town is located, is expected to continue experiencing higher average temperatures, the weather service said on Friday.

Water levels at dams that supply Cape Town fell further this week, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see people forced to queue for water rations.

Above-normal rainfall is expected over the northeast, the weather service said in its monthly assessment, which provides forecasts for the following five months.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kevin Liffey

