February 1, 2018 / 9:17 AM / a day ago

South Africa's Zuma to deliver parliamentary speech as scheduled: parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament said on Wednesday that President Jacob Zuma will deliver the state-of-the-nation address as planned on Feb 8 despite calls from within the ruling party and the opposition for the scandal-plagued leader.

Zuma, 75, has seen a reversal of fortune since deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded him as African National Congress leader last month.

The party is discussing whether to force him to resign as head of state before his second term ends next year. The opposition has said it wants Zuma to be removed from office before delivering the state-of-the-nation speech.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

