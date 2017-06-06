FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sailing - Japan go 3-1 up in America's Cup semi-final with win over Sweden
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 2 months ago

Sailing - Japan go 3-1 up in America's Cup semi-final with win over Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Sailing - America's Cup 2016 - Portsmouth - 24/7/16(L-R) Oracle Team USA, Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Softbank Team Japan and Artemis Racing during the race. Reuters / Henry Browne / File Photo / Livepic

(Reuters) - SoftBank Team Japan beat Sweden's Artemis Racing in their second head-to-head encounter on Tuesday to go 3-1 up in their best-of-nine America's Cup semi-final.

Rough seas and high winds in Bermuda's Great Sound made for challenging conditions, with Artemis Racing losing ground soon after the start and straying outside the course boundary, incurring a penalty which put them further behind Japan.

The Swedish crew were furious with the way the race umpire handled the penalty and failed to make up the ground on Japan, who handled the "survival mode" race to notch up another win.

Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.