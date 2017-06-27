For sale: America's Cup chase boat, one winning Kiwi owner

Emirates Team New Zealand skippered by the 2013 Red Bull Youth America's cup winner Peter Burling celebrate during the award ceremony at the 35th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup in Hamilton, Bermuda on June 26, 2017 // Ricardo Pinto / ACEA / Red Bull Content Pool

HAMILTON, Bermuda (Reuters) - Less than 24 hours after winning the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand are packing up at their base in Bermuda as they prepare to take the "Auld Mug" back to Auckland.

For anyone with an interest in America's Cup memorabilia, they have already published details of three support boats they are looking to sell.

Slideshow (3 Images)

"It's time to let these three well-loved babies go from the team," the advert, posted on emoo.bm, says.

The craft for sale include a $60,000 (plus duty) "chase" boat with huge engines able to keep up with the team's winning 50-foot (15-metre) foiling catamaran, which can hit speeds of almost 50 knots (93 kilometres per hour).

After jubilant scenes on Monday, a rain storm descended on Bermuda's Great Sound on Tuesday, lashing the huge sheds of the New Zealand base in Dockyard, where a massive national flag still flew from a crane.

The team's CEO, Grant Dalton, said on Monday after convincingly defeating holders Oracle Team USA that the crew would be back in New Zealand next week, stopping in Dubai where sponsor Emirates Airline is based.

Other teams were also dismantling their bases and hospitality facilities, with Groupama Team France's catamaran out on the dockside, wrapped and ready to be transported back to France.