a month ago
Team USA claw way back into America's Cup with win over New Zealand
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 6:35 PM / a month ago

Team USA claw way back into America's Cup with win over New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMILTON, Bermuda (Reuters) - Defenders Oracle Team USA clawed their way back into the America's Cup final on Saturday with a much-needed first win over challenger Emirates Team New Zealand.

The U.S. victory in the second race of the day gives the team some hope of a comeback against New Zealand, who now lead the first-to-seven series in Bermuda by 4-1.

Oracle Team USA have spent the week working on their catamaran in an effort to match the speed of their New Zealand rivals, who had until Saturday's races looked far faster on all points of sailing.

Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Alexander Smith

