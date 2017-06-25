FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand reach match point against U.S. in America's Cup final
#Sports News
June 25, 2017 / 6:27 PM / a month ago

New Zealand reach match point against U.S. in America's Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMILTON, Bermuda (Reuters) - New Zealand sailed to the edge of victory against the U.S. America's Cup holders on Sunday, taking a 6-1 lead in the first-to-seven final and setting themselves up to revenge a humbling defeat in San Francisco in 2013.

Veteran Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill was out-played by his younger rival Peter Burling in both races on Bermuda's Great Sound, with the New Zealand team giving a masterclass in "foiling" in their 50-foot (15 metre) catamaran.

"Hat's off to those guys today, they sailed clean and smart," Spithill said after the race, adding that the U.S. team would fight to the end and had staged a comeback from a similar position before, something they did in San Francisco.

Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Alexander Smith

