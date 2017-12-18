FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frenchman Gabart sets new round-the-world sailing record
December 17, 2017 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

Frenchman Gabart sets new round-the-world sailing record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Frenchman Francois Gabart set a world record for sailing around the world alone on Sunday, completing his journey in 42 days and 16 hours.

The time beat the previous record set last year by his compatriot Thomas Coville by more than six days. On his trimaran Macif, Gabart crossed the finish line at 0145GMT in Ouessant, off France’s western coast. “It’s crazy, quite surreal, I’m stunned,” said the 34-year-old, who began his journey on Nov. 4.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond

