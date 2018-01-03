FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale is negotiating BHP exit from Samarco venture - source‍​
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 8:48 PM / a day ago

Vale is negotiating BHP exit from Samarco venture - source‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale SA (VALE3.SA) is in talks with BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX) over the future of their joint venture, Samarco Mineração SA, and one alternative is for the Brazilian miner to buy out its partner, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Brazilian mining company Vale S.A. logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A price has not yet been established for any buyout and it would depend on BHP’s willingness to exit the venture, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are private.

Contacted by Reuters, Vale and BHP declined to comment. ‍​

    Samarco has not operated since November 2015 after flood waters inundated a dam designed to hold back mine waste, causing it to burst and flood nearby towns. Nineteen people were killed in what was Brazil’s worst environmental disaster.

    Vale thinks that Samarco can return to operating sooner speed up remediation works if it had a sole owner, the source said. Last month, Samarco won preliminary permits, but is not yet allowed to restart.

    The deal depends on BHP’s willingness to exit, the source added. Samarco is the only iron-ore operation owned by BHP outside Australia.

    Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo, Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper in Rio de Janeiro and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.