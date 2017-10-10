FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea tech shares start post-holiday trade with surge on earnings hopes
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 1:47 AM / in 10 days

South Korea tech shares start post-holiday trade with surge on earnings hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - An advertisement board for Samsung's solid state drives are pictured at Tokyo Game Show 2017 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean tech shares led by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd soared early on Tuesday, catching up with gains made by global stock markets after a break of more than a week, and as strength in chip prices bolstered investor hopes for earnings.

“Global stock markets marked strong gains while Seoul markets were off for a long holiday break, and the price of semiconductors continued to rally,” said Lee Seung-woo, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Shares in Samsung jumped 4.3 percent, with expectations high that the world’s top memory chipmaker will flag record profit when it announces its earnings estimates for July-September quarter on Friday.

The tech giant is expected to report 14.3 trillion won (£9.5 billion) in third-quarter operating profit, up from a record 14.1 trillion won it posted in the previous quarter, according to the average of 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Their fourth-quarter earnings are highly likely to be even better, meaning that the shares will continue their upward trend,” Lee said.

Shares in smaller rival SK Hynix Inc jumped as much as 7.8 percent to an all-time high of 89,400 won, while battery maker Samsung SDI gained 7.8 percent.

Gains in tech shares helped the Seoul’s main stock index rise 1.9 percent.

Reporting by Dahee Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes and Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.