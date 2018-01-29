FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 7:46 AM / 2 days ago

Samsung Heavy sells drilling rig for $500 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (010140.KS) said on Monday it has agreed to sell a semi-submersible drilling rig for $500 million to an unidentified European company.

    The world’s third-largest shipbuilder by orderbook said Sweden’s Stena, which originally ordered the drilling rig, had cancelled the order last year.

    Last week, Samsung Heavy agreed to sell the rig to a European third party, resolving the risk of non-payment, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

    Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
