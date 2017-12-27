FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung heir Lee
Sections
Featured
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Economy
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Exclusive
Technology
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 27, 2017 / 7:59 AM / a day ago

South Korean prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung heir Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 12-year jail term for Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on appeal after a lower court sentenced him to five years in August for bribery in a case that rocked the country.

    The Seoul High Court is expected to rule on the case in late January. Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world’s biggest corporate empires, has been detained since February on charges of corruption.

    Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.