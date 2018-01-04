FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi says will work with Manila in spite of Dengvaxia ban
January 4, 2018 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

Sanofi says will work with Manila in spite of Dengvaxia ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Thursday it would continue to cooperate with the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration after the country suspended clearance for its controversial dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

FILE PHOTO: French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo seen at their headquaters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

    The Philippines government also fined Sanofi a symbolic $2,000 (£1,476.30) Health Secretary Francisco Duque told Reuters.

    “Sanofi Pasteur confirms that in accordance with international and local laws, regulations and company standards, post-approval commitments for Dengvaxia, as described in the pharmacovigilance plan submitted to the Philippines FDA and other national regulatory authorities, have been – and will continue to be – fulfilled,” a Sanofi spokesman said.

    Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Geert De Clercq

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
