Australia's Santos says not currently in takeover talks

(Reuters) - Australian oil and gas company Santos Ltd (STO.AX) said on Wednesday it was not currently in discussions with U.S. investment vehicle Harbour Energy following a media report of takeover talks.

Santos, however, confirmed it had received a takeover proposal from Harbour in August with an indicative price of A$4.55 per Santos share. The board rejected the bid as the price was “inadequate” and the sources of funds were uncertain, the company said.