FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 30, 2018 / 12:17 PM / 2 days ago

SAP CEO targets margins, bullish on world economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WALLDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP will drive margin expansion this year by streamlining its business, CEO Bill McDermott told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

“This year, the entire company will be on one platform,” McDermott said after SAP announced 2017 results that met its twice-raised guidance but came in just shy of analyst expectations.

The world economy is “about as good as it gets”, the 56-year-old American CEO said, pushing back against fears that rising trade protectionism could hurt globally diversified businesses like SAP, Europe’s most valuable technology company.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.