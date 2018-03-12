FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2018 / 11:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK officials told that Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019 - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British officials have been informed by their Saudi counterparts that oil giant Saudi Aramco’s (IPO-ARMO.SE) initial public offering is likely to be delayed until 2019, the Financial Times reported.

The Saudi government had targeted a market listing by the second half of 2018, but preparedness for the offering and also willingness for a simultaneous or sequential flotation on a foreign exchange had been questioned, the FT reported, citing sources.

London still had a good chance to secure the listing, which would value the company at $2 trillion (£1.44 trillion), but a foreign flotation would likely happen only in 2019 at the earliest, according to the FT. on.ft.com/2Ilp9Ar

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

New York and London have been front-runners to host the company’s international flotation, alongside a Riyadh listing.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in an interview with CNN last week that he was concerned about the risks that Aramco would run into by choosing New York as the venue for its $100 billion market listing.

    The state-run oil company is expected to sell about 5 percent of Aramco in what would likely be the world’s biggest IPO.

    Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, was not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
