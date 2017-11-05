Factbox - Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.
Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.
Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding (4280.SE).
The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:
Financial Services
Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SE) (16.19 percent)
Citigroup (C.N)
Technology
Apple (AAPL.O)
Careem
Lyft
Motorola (MSI.N)
Twitter (TWTR.N)
Consumer and retail
eBay (EBAY.O)
Fashion Village Trading Company
Jingdong
Saks Incorporated
Savola 2050.SE
Publishing
Time Warner (TWX.N)
Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O)
Entertainment
Euro Disney
Petrochemicals
National Industrialisation Company (2060.SE) (6.23 percent)
Aviation
Parent company of Flynas (34.08 percent)
Education
Kingdom Schools
Healthcare
Medical Services Projects Company
Private equity
Kingdom Africa Management
Hotel Real Estate
Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris
The Plaza, New York
Savoy Hotel, London
Hotel Management Companies
Fairmont Raffles Holding International
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
IFA Hotels and Resorts (IFAH.KW)
Kingdom Hotel Investments
Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts
Real Estate
Ballast Nedam
Canary Wharf (Songbird Estates)
Jeddah Economic Company
Kingdom Centre
Kingdom City
Kingdom Riyadh Land
Source: Kingdom Holding website, Tadawul website, Reuters
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely