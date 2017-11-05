Factbox - Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal visits displaced people in Sayidka camp, south of Mogadishu, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.

Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding (4280.SE).

The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:

Financial Services

Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SE) (16.19 percent)

Citigroup (C.N)

Technology

Apple (AAPL.O)

Careem

Lyft

Motorola (MSI.N)

Twitter (TWTR.N)

Consumer and retail

eBay (EBAY.O)

Fashion Village Trading Company

Jingdong

Saks Incorporated

Savola 2050.SE

Publishing

Time Warner (TWX.N)

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O)

Entertainment

Euro Disney

Petrochemicals

National Industrialisation Company (2060.SE) (6.23 percent)

Aviation

Parent company of Flynas (34.08 percent)

Education

Kingdom Schools

Healthcare

Medical Services Projects Company

Private equity

Kingdom Africa Management

Hotel Real Estate

Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris

The Plaza, New York

Savoy Hotel, London

Hotel Management Companies

Fairmont Raffles Holding International

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

IFA Hotels and Resorts (IFAH.KW)

Kingdom Hotel Investments

Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

Real Estate

Ballast Nedam

Canary Wharf (Songbird Estates)

Jeddah Economic Company

Kingdom Centre

Kingdom City

Kingdom Riyadh Land

Source: Kingdom Holding website, Tadawul website, Reuters