Factbox - Saudi Arabia detains princes, ministers in anti-corruption probe

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers in a probe by a new anti-corruption body headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabian Prince Miteb bin Abdullah at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo - RC12AA306210

According to a senior Saudi official who declined to be identified under briefing rules, those detained include:

- Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding (4280.SE)

- Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard

- Prince Turki bin Abdullah, former governor of Riyadh province

- Khalid al-Tuwaijri, former chief of the Royal Court

- Adel Fakeih, Minister of Economy and Planning

- Ibrahim al-Assaf, former finance minister

- Abdullah al-Sultan, commander of the Saudi navy

- Bakr bin Laden, chairman of Saudi Binladin Group

- Mohammad al-Tobaishi, former head of protocol at the Royal Court

- Amr al-Dabbagh, former governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority

- Alwaleed al-Ibrahim, owner of television network MBC

- Khalid al-Mulheim, former director-general at Saudi Arabian Airlines

- Saoud al-Daweesh , former chief executive of Saudi Telecom (7010.SE)

- Prince Turki bin Nasser, former head of the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment

- Prince Fahad bin Abdullah bin Mohammad al-Saud, former deputy defence minister

- Saleh Kamel, businessman

- Mohammad al-Amoudi, businessman