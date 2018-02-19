FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 19, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated a day ago

Switzerland has not seen any major Saudi fund flows - Swiss Bankers Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Switzerland has not seen any major inward or outward movement of funds from Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the Swiss Bankers Association said on Monday when asked about an increase in flows following Riyadh’s anti-corruption campaign.

“We have not observed any major movement of funds being transferred, not at all,” Herbert Scheidt told reporters during a tour of the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia detained dozens of top officials and businessmen last year and vowed to confiscate money and assets held by them, raising fears that authorities would also target Saudi assets parked in offshore centres such as Switzerland.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.