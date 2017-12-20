FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile targeted residential areas
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 6 days ago

Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile targeted residential areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-Led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi movement said a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh by the group on Tuesday was directed at residential areas and there were no damages, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Quoting a statement from the coalition, SPA said Iranian- made missiles were a threat to regional and international security, and accused the Houthis of using humanitarian entry points to import missiles from Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe Iran.

The Houthis said earlier that the missile targeted a meeting of Saudi leaders at a royal palace.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Michael Georgy

