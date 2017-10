KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has appointed Nabeel al-Amudi, the head of the Saudi Ports Authority as transport minister, state TV reported on Wednesday, citing a royal decree.

Amudi replaces Sulaiman al-Hamdan, who has been named as the minister for civil service.

Prior to being the president of the Saudi Ports Authority, Amudi held various posts at state oil giant Saudi Aramco.