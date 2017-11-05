FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi detains four current ministers in anti-corruption campaign
#World News
November 5, 2017 / 12:29 AM / in a day

Saudi detains four current ministers in anti-corruption campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has detained four current ministers as part of its anti-corruption campaign, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Sunday.

Arabiya said the number of detained princes had climbed to 11. It reported earlier that 10 princes and dozens of former ministers had been detained through a new anti-corruption committee, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which was formed by royal decree on Saturday.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
