Palestinian billionaire Masri released by Saudis, to leave country soon, sources close to family say

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s most influential businessman, the Palestinian billionaire Sabih al-Masri, returned to his home in Riydah after being detained by Saudi authorities and is expected to be allowed to leave the country soon, sources close to the family said on Sunday.

Masri’s detention, which follows the biggest purge of the Saudi kingdom’s affluent elite in its modern history, has sent shockwaves through business circles in Jordan and the Palestinian territories, where the billionaire has major investments.

A Saudi citizen of Palestinian origin, Masri is also the chairman of Amman-based Arab Bank, one of the Middle East’s largest financial institutions. He was detained last Tuesday hours before he was planning to leave after he chaired meetings of companies he owns, sources said.