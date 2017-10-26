FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin's Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role
October 26, 2017 / 2:24 PM / in a day

Virgin's Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Virgin Group’s Richard Branson said on Thursday he has accepted a board position on large development projects in Saudi Arabia.

FILE PHOTO: Virgin Group founder Richard Branson speaks at a press event in Sydney, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

“I will invest. I’ve been asked to be ... on the board of one or two of your city projects – your Red Sea Project – and am delighted to accept,” he told an investment conference in the capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a $500 billion cross-border city development project on the Red Sea. The kingdom also plans tourism developments on a number of Red Seea islands.

Reporting by Katie Paul, writing by Alexander Cornwell

