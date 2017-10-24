FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi seeks to woo foreign investors as economy changes
October 24, 2017 / 9:21 AM / a day ago

Saudi seeks to woo foreign investors as economy changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hundreds of bankers, business leaders and government officials from around the world are attending a three-day conference in Riyadh.

Arranged by Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, the $180 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), the event is labelled the Future Investment Initiative and is an effort to present the world’s top oil exporter as a leading global investment destination.

It comes as the Saudi economy is struggling to adapt to lower oil prices. The following graphic is a snapshot:

Graphic by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Catherine Evans

