RIYADH (Reuters) - As Saudi Arabia prepares its 2018 state budget, experts appear to be suggesting that oil prices will be stable or rise a little, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday.

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference 2017 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

The government does not publish its oil price assumptions in its budgets, but economists estimated its 2017 budget assumed an average oil price in a range of about $47 to $55 (£35.4 to £41.4) a barrel.