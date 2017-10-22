FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi and Iraq satisfied with oil market recovery - state news
October 22, 2017

Saudi and Iraq satisfied with oil market recovery - state news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iraq expressed satisfaction with the orientation of the global oil market towards recovery as a result of a deal to boost prices by limiting production, Saudi state media reported on Sunday.

OPEC, Russia and a number of other oil producers are cutting output until March 2018 in an effort to boost the price of crude.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are respectively the biggest and second-biggest producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Dale Hudson

